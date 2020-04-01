Arizona's Aari McDonald named finalist for the Honda Award, given to women's hoops' best player

Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald has been named one of four finalists for the Honda Award, given annually to the best player in women's college basketball.
McDonald, a junior who announced on Sunday that she's returning for her senior season, is in elite company. Oregon's Sabina Ionescu is a finalist, as are Louisville's Dana Evans and South Carolina's Tyasha Harris.
McDonald is also a finalist for the Wade Trophy and Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. She was named an AP and USWBA second-team All-American last month.
McDonald averaged 20.6 points and 2.3 steals per game, both the best in the Pac-12 Conference.
Compiled in part from a news release.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!