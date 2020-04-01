Arizona's Aari McDonald named finalist for the Honda Award, given to women's hoops' best player
  • Updated
110519-spt-ua wbk-p1.JPG

Arizona Wildcats junior guard Aari McDonald (2) warms-up before Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball 74-42 win over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at McKale Center 1721 E Enke Dr, Tucson, Ariz., on October 2nd, 2019.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald has been named one of four finalists for the Honda Award, given annually to the best player in women's college basketball. 

McDonald, a junior who announced on Sunday that she's returning for her senior season, is in elite company. Oregon's Sabina Ionescu is a finalist, as are Louisville's Dana Evans and South Carolina's Tyasha Harris.

McDonald is also a finalist for the Wade Trophy and Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. She was named an AP and USWBA second-team All-American last month. 

McDonald averaged 20.6 points and 2.3 steals per game, both the best in the Pac-12 Conference. 

