Arizona's Aari McDonald named Most Outstanding Player of Mercado Region

Aari McDonald was a star at Arizona before the NCAA Tournament, but her performances in the Wildcats' path to the program's first-ever Final Four added another note to her illustrious collegiate career.

After four games in the NCAA Tournament, including a 33-point performance in the Elite Eight against Indiana on Monday, McDonald was named the Mercado Region's Most Outstanding Player.

McDonald was also added to the All-Mercado Region Team with Indiana's Grace Berger, Texas A&M's Jordan Nixon, N.C. State's Jada Boyd and IU's Mackenzie Holmes.

McDonald, the Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, averaged 25.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in Arizona's postseason quest. Before scoring 33 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field, McDonald was the offensive catalyst in the Sweet 16 over Texas A&M, when she tallied 31 points on a season-high six 3-pointers. In the Elite Eight and Sweet 16, McDonald shot a combined 11-for-18 from beyond the arc.

"She's been amazing," Barnes said. "Stars make big plays and step up when it really counts. ... I've seen a different Aari in the tournament. She's more relaxed and more at ease, really leading the team in so many different ways and letting the game come to her — she's been unstoppable. No one can guard her."