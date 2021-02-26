Arizona's Aari McDonald talks about sweeping ASU (again), holding her teammates accountable and what's next

Syracuse’s Tiana Mangakahia said she Monday’s Arizona-Stanford game and said that after seeing you play, it opened her eyes that she has to shoot more. How does that feel when a peer says something like that?

A: “That’s crazy. For her to say that just off Monday ‘s performance — if she said that, I mean she hasn’t seen nothing. That was kind of like a bad game. I’ve seen highlights of her game and she’s a really good player. She’s a savvy point guard, steady, creative, crafty. I loved her game watching her clips. Just for her to say that, I mean, that’s big. We both have to be in the gym. That’s pretty good to hear my peers talk like that — it’s much love.”

I know that this year has been hard for everyone with COVID-19 and your team has been through a lot with the protocols and everything that’s happened. Yet, when we see you play, you’re still having fun. How are you staying loose and still having fun in the midst of all of this?