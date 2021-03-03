Arizona's Adia Barnes named Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalist

Arizona women's basketball head coach Adia Barnes was named a Naismith Coach of the Year finalist Wednesday morning.

Barnes was one of 10 coaches named a Naismith finalist, along with Geno Auriemma (Connecticut), Gary Blair (Texas A&M), Mike Carey (West Virginia), Jose Fernandez (South Florida), ex-Wildcat Brenda Frese (Maryland), Wes Moore (NC State), Joni Taylor (Georgia), Tara VanDerveer (Stanford) and Jeff Walz (Louisville).

In her fifth season at the UA, Barnes led the Wildcats to a top-two record in the Pac-12, the highest finish for the program since the 2003-04 season. Arizona has also remained in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for 32 straight weeks.

The 11th-ranked Wildcats (15-4) will gear up for the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas as the No. 2 seed, where they will face the winner of the Washington State-Utah game on Thursday at 6 p.m.

