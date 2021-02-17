 Skip to main content
Arizona's Adia Barnes named to late-season Naismith Coach of the Year watch list
editor's pick top story

Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes calls out to her team during a game against the Stanford Cardinal at the McKale Center, on Jan. 1, 2021.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes was among 15 coaches named to the Naismith Coach of the Year late season watch list Wednesday morning. 

Barnes, who was a finalist for the award given to the top women's college basketball coach last season, is one of three Pac-12 coaches in contention for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award, along with Cori Close (UCLA) and Tara VanDerveer (Stanford). 

"It's an honor just because people are recognizing the work we're doing at Arizona," Barnes said Wednesday. "For me it's fun, because I just started my career. I've been the head coach for five years, so I feel like I'm just in the beginning." 

In Barnes' fifth season at the UA, the Wildcats (14-2) are off to their best start in Pac-12 play, boasting a conference record of 12-2. Arizona was also named the eighth overall seed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee on Monday. 

Here's a complete list of coaches included in the Naismith Coach of the Year watch list: 

  • Geno Auriemma, UConn
  • Adia Barnes, Arizona
  • Kim Barnes Arico, Michigan
  • Gary Blair, Texas A&M
  • Mike Carey, West Virginia
  • Cori Close, UCLA
  • Jose Fernandez, USF
  • Brenda Frese, Maryland
  • Kellie Harper, Tennessee
  • Aaron Johnston, South Dakota State
  • Kevin McGuff, Ohio State
  • Wes Moore, North Carolina State
  • Dawn Staley, South Carolina
  • Tara VanDerveer, Stanford
  • Jeff Walz, Louisville

The 10th-ranked Wildcats are slated to face winless Cal on Friday in Berkeley. The game tips off at 1:30 p.m. and will air on Pac-12 Arizona.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

