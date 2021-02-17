Arizona's Adia Barnes named to late-season Naismith Coach of the Year watch list

Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes was among 15 coaches named to the Naismith Coach of the Year late season watch list Wednesday morning.

Barnes, who was a finalist for the award given to the top women's college basketball coach last season, is one of three Pac-12 coaches in contention for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award, along with Cori Close (UCLA) and Tara VanDerveer (Stanford).

"It's an honor just because people are recognizing the work we're doing at Arizona," Barnes said Wednesday. "For me it's fun, because I just started my career. I've been the head coach for five years, so I feel like I'm just in the beginning."

In Barnes' fifth season at the UA, the Wildcats (14-2) are off to their best start in Pac-12 play, boasting a conference record of 12-2. Arizona was also named the eighth overall seed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee on Monday.

