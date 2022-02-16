Arizona's Adia Barnes named to Naismith Trophy Coach of the Year watch list

Arizona's Adia Barnes has been named to the Naismith Women's Coach of the Year watch list, moving one step closer to college basketball's top coaching award.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the list on Wednesday. The 15-person list includes, among others, national champion Tara VanDerveer of Stanford; South Carolina's Dawn Staley; Kim Mulkey of LSU — and Kelly Rae Finley, a former UA assistant coach under Barnes who's now the acting boss at Florida.

Barnes has been a regular on the Naismith lists in recent years; in 2020, she was named a finalist for the prestigious award. Last year, she was named a semifinalist for the award, which went to VanDerveer.