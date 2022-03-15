 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona's Adia Barnes selected as on-court coach for Team USA training camp
Arizona's Adia Barnes selected as on-court coach for Team USA training camp

Adia Barnes will coach in a Team USA training camp later this month — unless the Wildcats advance to the Final Four.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes will be one of four college coaches serving as on-court coaches for the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team Training camp.

The training camp runs from March 30-April 2 in Minneapolis, which is the same weekend and location of the NCAA Women's Final Four. If the fourth-seeded Wildcats repeat as Final Four participants, Barnes will not participate in the USA Women's Basketball event.

Barnes will be to be joined by coaches Kara Lawson (Duke), Joni Taylor (Georgia) and Jeff Walz (Louisville) in the training camp. Barnes previously served as an assistant coach for the 2021 USA AmeriCup Team that captured the gold medal last summer.

Barnes' coaching resume includes a 2021 national title game appearance and a 2021 Naismith Coach of the Year Semifinalist; she is also the youngest coach since 2014 to make the Women's Final Four.

Barnes and the fourth-seeded Wildcats will host No. 13 UNLV on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

"I sincerely thank the committee for selecting me as a court coach for the 2022 national team training camp,” Barnes said via the Team USA website. "To be surrounded by the best basketball players in the world and absorb the basketball knowledge from those fellow coaches and players is a tremendous opportunity."

Saturday

What: NCAA Tournament, first round: No. 13 seed UNLV (26-6) at No. 4 seed Arizona (20-7)

When: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 1400-AM

