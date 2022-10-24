Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis named preseason all-Pac-12; Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson on second team

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis was named to the preseason all-Pac-12 first team Monday, while teammates Kerr Kriisa, Pelle Larsson and Oumar Ballo were also honored.
Kriisa and Larsson were voted on to the second team while Ballo was named honorable mention in voting by media who regularly cover the league (postseason all-league honors are voted on by the league's head coaches).
Tubelis is one of four first-team picks from last season who is returning to the Pac-12 this season, along with USC's Drew Peterson and Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez of UCLA.
Earlier Monday, Kriisa was also named to the Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list for the nation's top college point guard while Tubelis is expected to be named to the Karl Malone power forward watch list later this week.
The Pac-12 is expected to release its official preseason poll on Wednesday, in advance of its annual media day in San Francisco. Tubelis and Kriisa are expected to represent Arizona along with coach Tommy Lloyd.
Arizona will on the later side for their appearances at both women's and men's Pac-12 media days. On Tuesday, the UA women (Adia Barnes, Shaina Pellington, Helena Pueyo) will be on Pac-12 Network at 12:15 and on podium (streamed) at 2:40. On Wednesday, the men (Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa, Azuolas Tubelis) will be on Pac-12 Network at 12:45 and on podium at 3:10
The full list of Pac-12 preseason all-league teams:
First team (10 players)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Tyger Campbell, UCLA
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Will Richardson, Oregon
Drew Peterson, USC
Harrison Ingram, Stanford
Boogie Ellis, USC
Spencer Jones, Stanford
Branden Carlson, Utah
Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State
Second team (five players)
Marcus Bagley, ASU
Pelle Larsson, Arizona
Tristan da Silva, Colorado
DJ Horne, ASU
Kerr Kriisa, Arizona
Honorable mention (received votes from eight-or-more members of the media): Amari Bailey (UCLA), Oumar Ballo (Arizona), Jaylen Clark (UCLA); Quincy Guerrier* (Oregon), K.J. Simpson (Colorado), Kel'el Ware (Oregon).