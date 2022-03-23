Arizona's basketball rebirth is all about Tommy Lloyd — and Lute Olson

From winning their second national title, on the 25th anniversary of the first (25 years and four days, to be exact).

From ending the Pac-12’s long championship drought in the major sports, which dates to USC’s football title in the 2004 season.

“I’m happy for the conference that Tommy Lloyd happened,” said former UCLA star Don MacLean, an analyst for the Pac-12 Networks.

“Never in a million years did I think they would be this good this fast. But he’s the spark. Arizona gets out from under a cloud” — with the NCAA investigation — “and they have a Coach of the Year finalist. So it’s a double win.

“Tommy gets it. He gets it in recruiting, he knows how to coach, and he gets it with the media. He walked into Arizona with the Gonzaga template.”

Which is, in many regards, the Arizona template — for the process that delivered Lloyd to Arizona last April crisscrosses decades, continents and legendary coaching careers.

It starts, as does so much about Arizona basketball now and forever, with Lute Olson, whose success and playing style had a deep influence on a young coach at a small school 1,500 miles away.