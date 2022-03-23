 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona's Benn Mathurin apologizes to cheerleader
Arizona's Benn Mathurin apologizes to cheerleader

  • Updated

Arizona's Dalen Terry, left, Bennedict Mathurin and Justin Kier talk during last weekend's NCAA Tournament appearance in San Diego.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

SAN ANTONIO — Arizona sophomore Bennedict Mathurin says he reached out via email to a TCU cheerleader after a video posted to social media indicated he might have touched her while celebrating the Wildcats' second-round win over the Horned Frogs on Sunday in San Diego.

However, UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement that Mathurin "did not recall" any contact with the cheerleader, and Mathurin shook his head no when asked if he recalled any contact during a pregame media session Wednesday at the AT&T Center.

Heeke's full statement read as follows:

“Shortly after returning to Tucson, I was notified that people on social media were claiming a video clip showed Bennedict Mathurin may have made physical contact with a TCU student while walking off the court. I have reached out to TCU’s Athletics Department and I spoke with Bennedict. While he does not recall any contact, he has attempted to reach out to the TCU student through their Athletic Department to apologize.”

