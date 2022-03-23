Arizona's Benn Mathurin apologizes to cheerleader

SAN ANTONIO — Arizona sophomore Bennedict Mathurin says he reached out via email to a TCU cheerleader after a video posted to social media indicated he might have touched her while celebrating the Wildcats' second-round win over the Horned Frogs on Sunday in San Diego.
However, UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement that Mathurin "did not recall" any contact with the cheerleader, and Mathurin shook his head no when asked if he recalled any contact during a pregame media session Wednesday at the AT&T Center.
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin addresses the video of him allegedly touching a TCU cheerleader while walking off the court in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/t28Wb06ZbA— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 23, 2022
Heeke's full statement read as follows:
“Shortly after returning to Tucson, I was notified that people on social media were claiming a video clip showed Bennedict Mathurin may have made physical contact with a TCU student while walking off the court. I have reached out to TCU’s Athletics Department and I spoke with Bennedict. While he does not recall any contact, he has attempted to reach out to the TCU student through their Athletic Department to apologize.”