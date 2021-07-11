Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin caps national team journey by leading Canada to U19 bronze

Leaving Tucson a month ago to train with the Canadian senior national basketball team, Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin wound up making the best of an alternative route.

Twice.

First, Mathurin was bumped down to Canada’s U19 team from the senior team, which wound up losing an Olympic qualifier anyway, and instead assumed a leading role on his country’s top junior team for the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia.

And then, after Canada lost to USA in the U19 semifinals on Saturday, Mathurin made sure the Canadians at least brought home the bronze by exploding for 31 points in a 101-92 win over Serbia on Sunday in Riga, Latvia.

“It’s pretty important for the country,” Mathurin said via FIBA communications. “The senior team was not able to qualify for the Olympics so we had to represent the country well.”

While the USA (7-0) pulled out an 83-81 win over France to win the gold Sunday, Canada (6-1) almost lost a chance to finish on the medal stand for only the second time ever in U19 World Cup play.

The Canadians, who won the U19 event in 2017, this time lost 92-86 to USA in a semifinal game Saturday, then blew a 15-point lead in the third-place game Sunday.