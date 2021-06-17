Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin invited to audition for Canada's Olympic qualifying team

Though he's still likely headed for Canada’s U19 team this summer, Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin has an outside chance to upgrade his ticket for the Tokyo Olympics.
Although Mathurin wasn’t one of the 21 players originally named to Canada’s preliminary senior team roster last month, he was one of 24 players on hand when it opened camp this week in Tampa, Florida. Team Canada is preparing to host a last-ditch Olympic qualifier from June 29-July 4 in Victoria, British Columbia; it can secure one of four remaining Olympic berths if it wins the event.
After emerging as one of Arizona’s best players as a freshman last season, Mathurin has been expected to help lead Canada’s Top U19 team in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia from July 3-11.
But the invitation to the senior team camp will give Mathurin a chance to gain experience against a group of predominately NBA players such as R.J. Barrett, Andrew Wiggins and fellow Montreal product Luguentz Dort.
In return, Canada gets a chance to get a better look at a player that could be a part of future senior Canadian teams, if not this one.
"He's a nice player, man," Team Canada and Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Mathurin, according to a Twitter post from The Athletic's Blake Murphy. "He's a nice player. He's made some really strong plays. He's not a million miles away from being ready for this team."
Mathurin could give Canada another senior team option if more of its NBA players opt out. Like many Olympic teams, Canada has had NBA players back out either because of injuries or fatigue, after the end of the 2019-20 season and 2020-21 seasons were closely bunched together because of the pandemic.
Canadians Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and former Oregon center Chris Boucher are recovering from injuries, while players such as Dillon Brooks, Kelly Olynyk, Khem Birch and Tristan Thompson are not currently with the senior team.
Canada added two other expected U19 players, centers Charles Bediako of Alabama and Zach Edey of Purdue, to the senior team training camp.
“They’re three interesting players all in their own way,” Nurse said. “You’re always wanting to get the most talent started in the program and with the program. …. Those guys have been a delight so far to have here.”
If Mathurin is sent back to Canada's U19 team, he will likely join it for its parallel training camp in Tampa or in Latvia for U19 World Cup tournament.
Two of Mathurin's UA teammates, Azoulas Tubelis (Lithuania) and Oumar Ballo (Mali), are all but certain to be playing in the U19 World Cup, while Dalen Terry (USA) and Tautvilas Tubelis (Lithuania) are also competing for spots with their national U19 teams. USA Basketball is expected to open its U19 camp on Sunday.
