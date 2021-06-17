Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin invited to audition for Canada's Olympic qualifying team

Mathurin could give Canada another senior team option if more of its NBA players opt out. Like many Olympic teams, Canada has had NBA players back out either because of injuries or fatigue, after the end of the 2019-20 season and 2020-21 seasons were closely bunched together because of the pandemic.

Canadians Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and former Oregon center Chris Boucher are recovering from injuries, while players such as Dillon Brooks, Kelly Olynyk, Khem Birch and Tristan Thompson are not currently with the senior team.

Canada added two other expected U19 players, centers Charles Bediako of Alabama and Zach Edey of Purdue, to the senior team training camp.

“They’re three interesting players all in their own way,” Nurse said. “You’re always wanting to get the most talent started in the program and with the program. …. Those guys have been a delight so far to have here.”

If Mathurin is sent back to Canada's U19 team, he will likely join it for its parallel training camp in Tampa or in Latvia for U19 World Cup tournament.

Two of Mathurin's UA teammates, Azoulas Tubelis (Lithuania) and Oumar Ballo (Mali), are all but certain to be playing in the U19 World Cup, while Dalen Terry (USA) and Tautvilas Tubelis (Lithuania) are also competing for spots with their national U19 teams. USA Basketball is expected to open its U19 camp on Sunday.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

