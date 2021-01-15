Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin is developing into a 'special player,' and more attention is coming

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Because of technical issues with Arizona’s postgame Zoom conference Thursday, not many of Bennedict Mathurin’s words could be easily understood.

But that’s OK. His body language did plenty of talking Thursday, when he crushed his debut in the Wildcats’ starting lineup during their 98-64 dismantling of Oregon State at Gill Coliseum.

By collecting 31 points, grabbing eight rebounds and producing a stunning out-of-nowhere blocked shot, Mathurin generated plenty of praise from his own coach and, maybe, from NBA scouts who tuned in somewhere to watch.

“He’s starting to really develop into a special player,” UA coach Sean Miller said. “It wasn’t that he was just red-hot. I thought he really let the game come to him. His teammates found him and I was also equally happy with his effort defensively. As he’s out there, I think he’s more sure of himself as a defender.”

Nowhere was that more evident than when Mathurin bolted inside to a swat away a fast-break layup attempt by Oregon State’s Zach Reichle in the second half Thursday and then, after James Akinjo picked up the rebound, taking a pass from Akinjo and sinking a 3-pointer.

That sequence gave Arizona a 61-26 lead with 15:57 still left to play.