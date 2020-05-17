Arizona's Brandon Williams says he'll play next season, 'it's just a matter of where'

Brandon Williams said Sunday that he will play again after a congenital knee issue sidelined him for the 2019-20 season.
But will he return to the Arizona Wildcats?
In a 17-minute interview with Zach Schumaker on Instagram Sunday afternoon, which included discussions about Williams' recruitment process, the lingering knee issue he's battled since high school and his tight-knit relationship with Sean Miller, the sophomore guard said his options were open.
"There's a lot of paths that I can go; obviously, college is one," Williams said. "Like I said, I gotta do my homework, get my information, but I'm definitely going to play.
"I don't where this stigma (came from) that people think I'm not playing ever again or next year — playing basketball ever again, but I'm definitely going to play. I don't know why that's a thing. But it's just a matter of where at this point. I'm not sure."
Williams' comments mirror what his stepfather, Chris Wright, told the Star in March. Wright said then that it was 100%" that the guard would return to the court.
“Just can’t see what level at this current time,” Wright said.
It's unknown if Williams has been medically cleared, but the sophomore guard was moved from the rehabilitation phase to strength-training and conditioning drills. Williams was the only player not mentioned in Miller's UA-produced interview with play-by-play man Brian Jeffries more than a week ago.
"I wouldn't say I'm 100% now, but I should be soon," Williams said.
The Wildcats have one open scholarship — two if Williams doesn't return.
Arizona has already added Georgetown transfer James Akinjo, Seattle U graduate transfer Terrell Brown, Estonian guard Kerr Kriisa, Turkish wing Tibet Gorener, Canadian wing Bennedict Mathurin and four-star Phoenix-area guard Dalen Terry to its 2020 recruiting class.
While Terry is listed as a small forward on recruiting websites, he logged minutes as a point guard at Phoenix Hillcrest Prep. Mathurin told former NBA center Joel Anthony on Instagram last week that he has experience at the point guard position.
Returning guard Jemarl Baker was one of UA's most efficient players to come off the bench a season ago, posting 73 assists to just 23 turnovers in 32 games. Counting Williams, Arizona has eight players to choose from in Miller's projected three-guard system.
For now, Williams is determined to return to playing basketball, whether that's in Tucson or somewhere else.
"I'm just excited to get back onto the court, man. ... Not necessarily the whole season, no matter where it is, but that first game is going to mean something to me," Williams said. "If you think about it, I haven't played a game since last March. ... I have a lot of game in me left, I just need to get on the court at this point.
"Once I do that, hopefully I can show what I can do."
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
