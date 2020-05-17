Arizona's Brandon Williams says he'll play next season, 'it's just a matter of where'

Brandon Williams said Sunday that he will play again after a congenital knee issue sidelined him for the 2019-20 season.

But will he return to the Arizona Wildcats?

In a 17-minute interview with Zach Schumaker on Instagram Sunday afternoon, which included discussions about Williams' recruitment process, the lingering knee issue he's battled since high school and his tight-knit relationship with Sean Miller, the sophomore guard said his options were open.

"There's a lot of paths that I can go; obviously, college is one," Williams said. "Like I said, I gotta do my homework, get my information, but I'm definitely going to play.

"I don't where this stigma (came from) that people think I'm not playing ever again or next year — playing basketball ever again, but I'm definitely going to play. I don't know why that's a thing. But it's just a matter of where at this point. I'm not sure."

Williams' comments mirror what his stepfather, Chris Wright, told the Star in March. Wright said then that it was 100%" that the guard would return to the court.

“Just can’t see what level at this current time,” Wright said.