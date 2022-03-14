Arizona's Cate Reese signs NIL deal with online tech company Newegg

As part of the first NCAA Tournament with Name, Image and Likeness endorsement deals, Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese has signed a deal with Newegg, an online technology retail company.

Reese, an All-Pac-12 First Team selection this season, is the first collegiate athlete to partner with Newegg. She will be featured in the company's sales site banner, promotional videos and social media starting Monday and continuing through the NCAA Women's Tournament.

Reese recently took part in a promotional shoot and appears on the homepage of the company's website. Off the court, Reese made the 2020 & 2021 Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll.

“The example Cate sets as a hard-working student-athlete along with using tech products makes her a great promotional partner for Newegg," said Benny Tam, Newegg's Vice President of Category Marketing and Merchandising, via a release.

Reese dislocated her shoulder on Feb. 20 and has missed the team's last three games. She is expected to play when No. 4 Arizona hosts 13-seed UNLV at McKale Center Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

