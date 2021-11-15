 Skip to main content
Arizona's Cate Reese wins Pac-12 Player of the Week
Arizona Wildcats Basketball

Arizona's Cate Reese wins Pac-12 Player of the Week

University of Arizona vs Eastern New Mexcio

Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) gets battered from all sides in ripping away an offensive rebound against Eastern New Mexico at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., October 27, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the opening week of the regular season.

In Arizona's first two games of the season, the senior averaged 17.5 points and 5.0 rebounds helping the Wildcats get out to a 2-0 start.

Reese scored 14 points on 6 of 12 shooting in the season opener against Cal State Northridge, then led the Cats with 21 points in their overtime win over No. 6 Louisville in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The two wins have vaulted UA up 11 spots to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The award marks Reese's fourth time being named Pac-12 Player of the Week and first time since Feb. 15, 2021. 

Arizona hosts Texas Southern Monday night at 6:30 p.m. where the team will raise its 2021 Final Four banner, a squad that Reese was a key component of. 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

