Arizona's Cate Reese wins Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the opening week of the regular season.

In Arizona's first two games of the season, the senior averaged 17.5 points and 5.0 rebounds helping the Wildcats get out to a 2-0 start.

Reese scored 14 points on 6 of 12 shooting in the season opener against Cal State Northridge, then led the Cats with 21 points in their overtime win over No. 6 Louisville in Sioux Falls, S.D.