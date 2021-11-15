Arizona's Cate Reese wins Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the opening week of the regular season.
In Arizona's first two games of the season, the senior averaged 17.5 points and 5.0 rebounds helping the Wildcats get out to a 2-0 start.
Reese scored 14 points on 6 of 12 shooting in the season opener against Cal State Northridge, then led the Cats with 21 points in their overtime win over No. 6 Louisville in Sioux Falls, S.D.
#Pac12WBB Player of the Week, presented by @Nextiva: Cate Reese.
The two wins have vaulted UA up 11 spots to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The award marks Reese's fourth time being named Pac-12 Player of the Week and first time since Feb. 15, 2021.
Arizona hosts Texas Southern Monday night at 6:30 p.m. where the team will raise its 2021 Final Four banner, a squad that Reese was a key component of.
