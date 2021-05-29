Arizona's coaches, style of play helped keep Shane Nowell committed to Arizona Wildcats

The signature on Shane Nowell’s letter-of-intent last November was technically binding, but in reality was anything but.

Considering the revolving doors spinning all over college basketball today, and the inevitable roster transition that follows a coaching change, Nowell would have surprised nobody by heading elsewhere. Arizona’s two other fall signees, K.J. Simpson and Shane Dezonie, took off after UA replaced Sean Miller with Tommy Lloyd last month, and Nowell could have, too.

The four-star Seattle-area wing had chosen UA over Washington, WSU, Montana, Montana State and Oklahoma last October, and he could have fielded a similar level of interest if he decommitted this spring.

“It’s always a decision to make,” Lloyd said of Nowell and other signees facing a coaching change before they arrive in college.

In an interview with the Star on Saturday, Nowell said he took two weeks after Miller was fired on April 7 to consider whether he wanted to re-open his recruitment, and then took more time afterward to get to know Lloyd and the uptempo scheme he would be playing in.

They did it in true COVID-style, too, meeting over Zoom and talking during several other calls.