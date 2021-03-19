Arizona's COVID-19 cop makes sure women's basketball team stays safe, distant, tested

Jessie Johnson’s day actually starts the night before.

That’s when Johnson, an associate athletic trainer at the UA, sends the Wildcats women’s basketball players a reminder about COVID-19 testing the next morning — usually around 7:30 a.m.

Johnson never imagined she’d the COVID-19 protocol police. But in a pandemic, she and others are doing whatever it takes.

“I wish my role was less of, ‘Hey, are you wearing your mask? Are you wearing your mask? Did you come to testing on time?’ It’s a lot of that,” Johnson said. “I know everybody kind of dreads when they get that text from me what time testing is the next morning. … They know the deal; they are all used to it. They show up, they get their swab in their tube, they go to work and they turn them in.

“… It’s more to the point now like we’re all we’ve been doing the (tracking) chips, masks and testing for a while … now we can joke about it. My goal is to keep it light, like, ‘I know this is annoying, but we’re here and we’re still playing. So that’s great. Carry on.’ They’ve got a pretty good attitude, like, ‘Hey, if we’re going to the (NCAA) Tournament, this is what we got to do. OK, why not?’”