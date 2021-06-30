Arizona's Dalen Terry made most of short USA Basketball experience

“I was upset but I’m gonna look at it this way: I get to work out instead of having to go” across the world, Terry said. “I can get in here, put some more weight on, get my jumper right, get my handle right and get ready for the season.”

Terry will be doing all that with a sharper focus of what he needs.

Terry played a key role on the wing as a freshman last season, starting 14 of 26 games while averaging 4.6 points and 1.5 assists, and USA Basketball gave him experience working under several other head coaches: TCU’s Jamie Dixon is the head coach of USA Basketball’s U19 team while Terry’s position coach in camp was Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton and Haase is a assistant U19 coach this summer (Terry watched the camp as a non-USA staffer).

Haase “said he’s seen a big jump since the season,” Terry said. “He’s seen me before, and he gave me a few pointers. Pac-12, we gotta stay together. And with (Boynton), that was a good experiment. He had me playing a lot of guard and put me in positions to make myself better.”

All that experience comes on top of playing for both Sean Miller and new UA coach Tommy Lloyd since March.