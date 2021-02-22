Arizona's game at Oregon back on for next week after Pac-12 reworks schedule

Arizona will get another crack at Oregon after all, and the Wildcats might even have an advantage this time.

The Pac-12 on Monday assigned Arizona a March 1 game at Oregon to make up the Jan. 16 date that was postponed because of the Ducks’ COVID issues. The tipoff time has yet to be announced but the game will be carried on ESPN or ESPN2.

Because the Ducks were in what turned out to be the first of two COVID pauses in mid-January, they’re paying for all that time off now with six games scheduled over the final 13 days of the regular season, meaning the Wildcats could be fresher to face a team that has beaten them six straight times.

After playing at USC on Monday night, Oregon was scheduled play at Stanford on Thursday and at California on Saturday before hosting Arizona on Monday. The Wildcats, meanwhile, have the week free until hosting Washington State on Thursday and Washington on Saturday.

The rescheduling also means Arizona now has a chance to play a full 20-game conference schedule, and the Wildcats also have an opening to play a final nonconference game if they choose to since their canceled Dec. 21 game against San Diego was never made up.