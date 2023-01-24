 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona's Helena Pueyo named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year midseason watch list

Arizona guard Helena Pueyo (13) strips Northern Arizona guard Regan Schenck (1) of the ball in the second quarter of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., November 10, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats reserve guard Helena Pueyo was added to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year midseason watch list on Tuesday. 

Pueyo is the first Wildcat to make the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list since Aari McDonald in 2020-21, who was a two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year at Arizona. 

Wildcats guard Madison Conner, left, and guard Helena Pueyo listen to Coach Adia Barnes during the second half of Arizona’s 79-71 win over Oregon on Jan. 8 at McKale Center.

In her fourth season with the Wildcats, Pueyo is averaging a Pac-12-best 2.6 steals per game — 33rd nationally. Pueyo has a recorded a steal in every game this season; she had a season-high six against New Mexico. Pueyo is also averaging 6.5 points, 3.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds per game, and has 15 total blocks this season. 

No. 19 Arizona (15-4) hosts Washington (10-8) at McKale Center on Friday at 7 p.m. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

