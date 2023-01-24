Arizona's Helena Pueyo named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year midseason watch list

Arizona Wildcats reserve guard Helena Pueyo was added to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year midseason watch list on Tuesday.

Pueyo is the first Wildcat to make the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list since Aari McDonald in 2020-21, who was a two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year at Arizona.

In her fourth season with the Wildcats, Pueyo is averaging a Pac-12-best 2.6 steals per game — 33rd nationally. Pueyo has a recorded a steal in every game this season; she had a season-high six against New Mexico. Pueyo is also averaging 6.5 points, 3.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds per game, and has 15 total blocks this season.