Arizona's Helena Pueyo scores career-high 22 points in 86-60 win over San Diego

Helena Pueyo scored a career-high 22 points and No. 15 Arizona wrapped up the USD Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday with a an 86-60 win over the host Toreros.

Playing for the injured Shaina Pellington , Pueyo — a senior from Spain — also led the Wildcats with four assists and four steals. Pueyo has started the last two games for Pellington, who continues to recover from an ankle injury. Pueyo scored six points in Friday night’s win over Cal Baptist.

Freshman Maya Nnaji added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who improved to 6-0 in nonconference play. Jade Loville had 15 points and Kailyn Gilbert had 10. The Wildcats scored 50 of their 86 points the second half to pull away from USD.

Myah Pace led USD with 15 points.