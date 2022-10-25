Arizona's Jade Loville receives All-American votes in AP's preseason poll

Jade Loville is already getting noticed.

A week ago, Arizona's senior guard/forward was named to the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list. Tuesday morning, received votes for AP's preseason women's basketball All-America team.

Loville, the 5-foot-11-inch guard/forward, was the Pac-12's second-leading scorer last season at Arizona State, where she averaging 16.6 points per game. Loville joins fellow transfers Esmery Martinez (West Virginia) and Lauren Fields (Oklahoma State) on Arizona's 2022-23 roster. The Wildcats open their season Nov. 10 against NAU.

The Pac-12 was represented on the All-America team by Stanford senior Haley Jones, who received 28 of 30 votes. The only other player from the league who received votes was Jones' teammate, Cameron Brink, who was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year last season.

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Iowa's Caitlin Clark were the only players who were unanimous selections, receiving all 30 votes.

The full team is here:

2022-23 preseason AP women's basketball All-America team:

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Haley Jones, Stanford

Ashley Jones, Iowa State

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Annesha Morrow, DePaul