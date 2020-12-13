Arizona's James Akinjo 'the engine that makes us go' says coach Sean Miller

“He’s the engine that makes us go and I’m glad we have him. One big reason we won a game is his overall play.”

Now averaging 4.8 fouls drawn per 40 minutes, Akinjo found generating them Saturday off dribble drives came somewhat naturally. Saying he’s always comfortable and confident on the floor, Akinjo said he sensed UA needed him to be aggressive and get to the line.

So he did.

“I feel like I was getting into the paint at will,” Akinjo said. “The shots wasn’t falling and I felt like no one was staying front of me. My teammates give me the confidence to do whatever I see fit.”

Besides, Miller said, Akinjo’s 2-for-11 shooting from the field wasn’t all his fault, with a UTEP defense that was heavily committed to the perimeter.

“He might have taken a couple tough ones but I think that he almost tried to score the ball for us when we were struggling at times, and he’ll learn from that,” Miller said. “But in his 36 minutes, he did a lot of good things, and his shooting numbers will come around.”

Similarly, Miller did not blame Arizona’s overall perimeter shooting on the shooters themselves, even though the Wildcats went without a made 3-pointer for the first time since he took over the program in 2009-10.