Arizona's Jermarl Baker healthy, ready to contribute in 2020-21 season … whenever that is

“I mean, everybody on the team seems like people that I would want to play with. I’m just looking forward to getting on the court and putting it all together, to see what we can do.”

Until then, Baker will continuing working out at his Menifee, California, home and at nearby facilities.

While Baker has a backyard court that he and his father shoot on every morning, he said he doesn’t want to work his legs too hard on the concrete, so does other work with a personal trainer.

“He either comes to my house and will work out or I’ll go to his facility and work out, and then I also have a gym that I work out at in the evening, and just get up shots,” Baker said. “I’ve been working on different things like getting up to court faster, getting downhill and finishing, doing other things to work on my explosiveness.

“I’m just getting my body in shape, getting my body right, and trying to get a lot of the things that I had before I was injured.”

While UA staffers haven’t been able to watch Baker go through it, Miller said he knows the guard has been taking advantage of good facilities and working hard.

The payoff should come next season. ... again, whenever that is.

“I think he’s had a chance to really recuperate,” Miller said. “And experience is everything. When so much of the spotlight is focused on those newcomers, one of the things that really helps them is when you have some returning players that are good and experienced. It just seems to go better and Jemarl is one of those guys we’re counting on.”

