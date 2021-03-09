Arizona's Jordan Brown is league's best sixth man; James Akinjo, Azoulas Tubelis honored

USC coach Andy Enfield, whose team finished in second place a game behind Oregon in the loss column while winning one more overall, was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year both by his peers and AP media voters.

Together, Brown and Tubelis wound up playing a big role in keeping the Trojans from ultimately winning the Pac-12 title. In the UA’s 81-72 win at USC on Feb. 20, Brown posted one of his three double-doubles with 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Tubelis had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Tubelis later noted that playing against a high expected NBA pick such as Mobley was an additional source of motivation, while Brown offered measured words.

“We just came out ready to play and physically, we went at them,” Brown said, adding of the Wildcats in general that “I definitely think this game, the way we competed, we showed something.”

While Brown was known for speaking softly throughout the season, the USC game was only one example of his competitiveness. In that first game he played off the bench at Oregon State, Brown had a career-high 25 points on 10 for 12 shooting, approaching the game from a different angle and possibly with a little less pressure.