Arizona's Josh Green (18), Zeke Nnaji (22) go in NBA Draft's first round, while Nico Mannion slips to No. 48

Arizona put two players into the NBA Draft's first round Wednesday, with Josh Green going No. 18 to the Dallas Mavericks and Zeke Nnaji being selected 22nd by Denver, while Nico Mannion slipped midway into the second round.
However, by going No. 48 to Golden State, Mannion will have a chance to start his NBA career under former UA standout and Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
Because of the pandemic, the NBA Draft was held virtually, meaning the celebration came inside Green's home in Phoenix.
"It's a star-struck moment," Green said. "I think it's one of those moments, you don't know what emotion to really express.
"Being with my family, it's awesome. It's something I dreamed of during my whole entire life. For it to really happen is amazing. Obviously, it would have been cool to be in person, but this will never happen again."
Words can’t describe this moment!!! Can’t wait to get to my new city, here I come @dallasmavs 🙏🏽🖤 pic.twitter.com/GlmVzhiW8T— Josh Green (@josh_green6) November 19, 2020
During his post-draft interview, Nnaji expressed similar feelings.
"It was an incredible moment," He said. "I'm so thankful first and foremost for the Most High, for all that He's done for me putting me in this position. I'm extremely blessed, and I know there's so many people that want to be in this position, but for me to be here, me and my family, we're incredibly thankful.
"It feels great because I've been working to get to the NBA for so long, but I know this is just the beginning."
While Nnaji said he was excited to learn from Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Green was looking forward to starting his NBA career alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.
"It's awesome," Green said. "I think being in a situation like that, it's a lot of international players, so it's awesome. Watching them play, super unselfish. They've got superstars in Porzingis and Luka. So just being in that environment and continuing to grow every day, it's awesome."
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle also raved about the fit of the athletic 6-foot-5 Green.
"What we needed first for our rosters were wing defenders who can shoot, score and hopefully make plays," Carlisle said in a statement. "We feel he's a ready-made 3&D guy."
It's the fourth time in UA history that the Wildcats have had two players taken in the first round and the first time since Stanley Johnson (8) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (23) did it in 2015.
A native of Sydney who moved to Phoenix in 2014, Green also became the highest-drafted Australian player since Ben Simmons (first in 2016) and the seventh Australian to be drafted in the first round.
According to Hoops Hype's compilation of major mock NBA drafts, Green was expected to be taken between 17-33 overall, with Mannion going between 21-39 and Nnaji between 27-33 -- suggesting that Green and Nnaji's placements were both higher than expected.
Mannion had entered Arizona in 2019-20 as a projected lottery pick but said this week of his lower projection that “I feel I’m better than that.”
Green’s draft stock had remained stable in the first round since he committed to the Wildcats in 2018, seeking to resume playing with Mannion, his longtime friend and club-ball teammate.
Nnaji, meanwhile, blew into an NBA Draft prospect early last season, having become the Pac-12’s Freshman of the Year while leading the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding.
The player Nnaji beat out for the Pac-12 award, USC’s Onyeka Okongwu, became the first Pac-12 player to be taken Wednesday, going to Atlanta with the No. 6 overall pick.
The Pac-12 had six players taken overall in the first round, one shy of its record: Green, Nnaji, Okongwu, Oregon's Payton Pritchard (26 to Boston) plus Washington's Isaiah Stewart (16 to Portland) and Jaden McDaniels (28 to the Lakers).
Overall, the Pac-12 had 10 players drafted, including the second-round picks of Stanford's Tyrell Terry (31), Colorado's Tyler Bey (36), Washington State's C.J. Elleby (46) and Mannion.
Green is scheduled to join two of the Pac-12 players in Dallas: The Mavericks took Terry with the first pick of the second round, while they also reportedly traded to acquire Bey after Philadelphia picked him.
Since leaving Arizona, Nnaji and Green relocated to train in Las Vegas while Mannion prepared near his Phoenix home. During the NBA’s predraft interviews earlier this week, Nnaji said they would all be pulling for each other Wednesday.
“We’re all super excited for each other,” Nnaji said. “We got really close at Arizona and whoever goes first, I think we’re all going to be really happy for him.”
While becoming the first of them to be drafted, Green also became the 11th Miller-era Wildcat player taken overall in the NBA Draft.
Since the NBA shrunk its draft to just two rounds in 1989, the Wildcats have still managed to place 40 players in the draft. UA coach Sean Miller has recruited 10 players who were taken in the NBA Draft before Wednesday, including seven first-round picks.
Arizona didn't have a draft pick in 2019 but placed Deandre Ayton No. 1 in 2018 and Lauri Markkanen No. 7 in 2017 before Johnson and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson went in the first round out in 2015.
Under Miller, Aaron Gordon (fourth in 2014), Solomon Hill (23rd in 2013) and Derrick Williams (second in 2011) have also been drafted.
Arizona’s first-round picks in the NBA Draft:
2020: Josh Green, 18th, Dallas
Zeke Nnaji, 22nd, Denver
2018: Deandre Ayton, 1st, Phoenix
2017: Lauri Markkanen, 7th, Minnesota
2015: Stanley Johnson, 8th, Detroit
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, 23rd, Portland
2014: Aaron Gordon, 4th, Orlando
2013: Solomon Hill, 23rd, Indiana
2011:Derrick Williams, 2nd, Minnesota
2009: Jordan Hill, 8th, New York
2008: Jerryd Bayless, 11th, Indiana
2005: Channing Frye, 8th, New York
2004: Andre Iguodala, 9th, Philadelphia
2001: Richard Jefferson, 13th, Houston
1999: Jason Terry, 10th, Atlanta
1998: Mike Bibby, 2nd, Vancouver
Michael Dickerson, 14th, Houston
1995: Damon Stoudamire, 7th, Toronto
1994: Khalid Reeves, 12th, Miami
1993: Chris Mills, 22nd, Cleveland
1991: Brian Williams, 10th, Orlando
1989: Sean Elliott, 3rd, San Antonio
Anthony Cook, 24th, Phoenix
1979: Larry Demic, 9th, New York
Note: The Arizona program also counts Leon Wood as one of its first-round picks. Wood played for Arizona as a freshman before transferring to Cal State Fullerton. He was taken No. 10 overall by Philadelphia in 1984.
