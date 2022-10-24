 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARIZONA MEN'S BASKETBALL

Arizona's Kerr Kriisa named to Bob Cousy preseason watch list; award given to nation's top PG

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa (25) makes a kiss face toward the 'red's' bench after forcing a turnover during Arizona Men's Basketball's Red-Blue Game at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on Sept. 30, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona junior Kerr Kriisa was named to a 20-player preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, honoring the top point guard in college basketball.

Kriisa averaged 9.7 points and 4.7 assists per game last season while posting a 2.2 assist-turnover ratio for the 33-4 Wildcats. He is expected to play a major leadership role as a junior this season after spending the late summer playing a key role for his native Estonia in World Cup qualifying and Eurobasket play.

The four other Naismith positional award watch lists are expected to be released daily this week, with UA forward Azuolas Tubelis likely to be named on the Karl Malone (power forward) watch list.

Other point guards on the 2022-23 Cousy preseason watch lists include:

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

Caleb Love, North Carolina

Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma

Wendell Green, Jr., Auburn

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State

Will Richardson, Oregon

Ryan Nembhard, Creighton

Yuri Collins, St. Louis

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Mike Miles, Jr., TCU

Jeremy Roach, Duke

Tyrese Hunter, Texas

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Jordan Walker, UAB

Darius McGhee, Liberty

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Kendric Davis, Memphis

Kihei Clark, Virginia

