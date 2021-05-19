Arizona's Lauren Ware to focus on basketball in 2021-22 season, may return to volleyball later

“But when I gave her the green light that I’m OK with it, I think that was a relief for her,” Rubio said. “I think this is the best thing. My biggest concern was doing what's best for Lauren and giving everything she can — all of her energies to basketball.

“I was the one that really talked to Lauren about how important it was going to be for her to stay with basketball for this next year. And the reason I said that was because Aari McDonald cast such a big shadow that everyone's role on the team now is going to be different (with her gone). I think it's important that Lauren establishes a role from the very beginning of when they start training. If she played volleyball, she would be coming in about two months late — if not later — than when the team starts training. Then all of those roles are going to be established by the time she got there. It would take her another full season just to try to re-establish her role on the team.