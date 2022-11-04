Arizona's Lauren Ware undergoes knee surgery, will miss 2022-23 season

Arizona forward Lauren Ware underwent knee surgery on Friday morning and is expected to miss the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-5-inch forward has been dealing with knee issues for years. She suffered a patellar dislocation last season, then opted for rehab over surgery. Ware suffered the same injury during a workout in August. Ware was "doing continuous rehab" with hopes of being ready for Thursday's season opener against Northern Arizona, according to the UA, "but has met with the medical staff and elected to undergo surgery."

The Bismarck, North Dakota, native tore her left ACL in high school, an injury that may have kept her from being named a McDonald's All-American. Last season, Ware missed nearly a month after suffering the dislocation in her right knee. Ware's knee frequently swelled up during her rehab, and the forward was forced to get it drained. She also took a cortisone shot. Ware's recent re-injury came after she banged knees with a teammate during a workout.

Ware's injury likely means freshman Maya Nnaji will see more minutes — just like she did in Wednesday after Cate Reese suffered a concussion in the opening minute of the 19th-ranked Wildcats' exhibition victory over Cal State Los Angeles.

Ware won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the U19 World Cup in the summer of 2021. She averaged 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and had 28 blocks last season.

Loville, Reese named to Naismith Trophy watch list

Reese and UA newcomer Jade Loville picked up more preseason accolades on Friday, making the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Women's Watch List. The award, presented by the Atlanta Tip Off Club, is given to the college player of the year.

Loville a transfer from rival Arizona State, has also been named to the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list (top shooting guard), received votes for the Associated Press' preseason women's basketball All-America team and was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 team.

Reese has been named to the Katrina McClain award watch list for top power forward and was also a preseason All-Pac-12 member.

Loville, the 5-foot-11-inch guard/forward, went 4 for 7 from the 3-point line in Arizona's first two exhibition games.

Seven other Pac-12 players made the Naismith Trophy watch list: UCLA's Charisma Osborne; Stanford's Cameron Brink and Haley Jones; Washington State's Charlisse Leger-Walker; Cal's Jayda Curry; Utah's Gianna Kneepkens; and Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao.

Up next What: Season opener: Northern Arizona at No. 19 Arizona When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday TV: Pac-12 Arizona Radio: 1400-AM