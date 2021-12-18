 Skip to main content
ARIZONA WILDCATS BASKETBALL

Arizona's matchup with No. 11 Texas canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in UA program

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes, left, gets some intel from assistant coach Salvo Coppa as the Wildcat take on Arizona State at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 10, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats' game against No. 11 Texas on Sunday is canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within the UA women’s basketball program, the team announced.

The fourth-ranked Wildcats were scheduled to face the Longhorns in Las Vegas as part of the Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Arizona defeated NAU in Flagstaff Friday afternoon and traveled to Las Vegas the same evening. 

"This is the world that we live in now. But we only worry about things that we can control," UA coach Adia Barnes tweeted Saturday evening. "This was a game that we were all looking forward to!"

It's the first time this season the Wildcats have had COVID-19 issues in their program leading to a cancellation of a game. Their Dec. 3 matchup vs. UC Riverside was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols in the Riverside program.

The university did not specify if a player or coach tested positive for COVID-19. It is also not known if the two schools will work to reschedule the game for a later date this season.

Arizona has 13 days between now and its next scheduled game at USC on Dec. 31.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

