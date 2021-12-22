How rare is it for a university to have undefeated women’s and men’s basketball teams through the first 10 games of the season?

So rare that Arizona is the only school in Pac-12 history to have both programs start their seasons 10-0. When the UA men beat Cal Baptist on Saturday, the streak ran to 21 combined games.

With a hot start comes national recognition, and both Tommy Lloyd’s team and Adia Barnes’ club have risen to a top-10 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 polls. The Wildcats men were 11-0 heading into Wednesday night's game against Tennessee in Knoxville, while the UA women have been slowed by COVID-19 issues that led to the cancellation of Sunday's game against nationally ranked Texas.

Here's a chronological, game-by-game look at the Wildcats' combined streak:

