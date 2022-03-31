Arizona's quick guards de-press Pitino

Editor’s note: The following story first appeared in the April 1, 1997 edition of the Arizona Daily Star.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kentucky coach Rick Pitono was not lying when he said his team would not press the entire game because of Arizona’s quickness and ball-handling ability.

Pitino’s team did not press until more than five minutes had elapsed, and for the rest of the game, Kentucky used the press sporadically. More often than not, the vaunted press failed, as Arizona committed only 18 turnovers.

“If I had any druthers tonight,” Pitino said after the 84-79 loss in overtime, “I wouldn’t have pressed them at all. I didn’t want to press much tonight.

“Not only because of their confidence going against it, but I felt pressing tonight wasn’t the way to go.”

Mike Bibby and Miles Simon reinforced his belief. Bibby was credited with committing eight turnovers, but it seemed he played with much more control than the number would indicate. Simon did what he does best, attacking the basket after breaking down the press.