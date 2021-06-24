Arizona's recruiting targets face quick turnaround for Section 7 play

As it turned out, it was also fun for Dunlap and his teammates. A 6-7 wing forward from the class of 2023, Dunlap said he had to transition from mostly being a shooter to handling other responsibilities literally overnight since the Wolverines lost two starters off the 2020-21 team that finished up on June 17.

Most of his teammates had to adjust, too. Yet the Wolverines went 3-1 in the Section 7 team camp, beating St. Mary’s, Peoria Centennial and Seattle Prep while losing to Campolindo of Moraga, California.

“We lost a tough playoff game,” in the CIF, Dunlap said. “Everyone had a certain role in the playoff game and then we came here and we have a different role. My coaches wanted me to do more in this setting and it was an adjustment. Everything was adjustment and I’m just proud of our guys that we got through it.”

More UA targets in Section 7 finals

Harvard-Westlake is among the teams returning for the “Section 7 finals” this weekend, along with some invited teams, plus powers such as St. John Bosco who were still playing state tournaments last weekend and bracket winners from the Section 7 team camp.