Arizona's reserves pitched in during win over CU; Wildcats need them now more than ever

Lloyd said he was disappointed that Kier picked up a travel call near the end of the first half and, worse, missed a defensive assignment on the next possession. But earlier in the half, Kier grabbed a loose ball late in the shot clock and flicked in a long 3-pointer at the shot buzzer to give UA a 17-6 lead nine minutes into the game.

“By the time I looked up there was one second on the clock,” Kier said. “We shoot a lot of half-courters in pregame, so it actually felt really good the whole entire way. I kind of knew it was going in. I guess it was just luck of the draw.”

Besides, Kier was hardly the only players Lloyd found himself disappointed in at times Thursday. The Wildcats took leads of up to 15 points in the first half but led by only four at halftime, and didn’t really start pulling away until the final 10 minutes.

Lloyd said he’s been trying not to use the Wildcats’ relative lack of activity as an excuse — they had played just once in three weeks because of COVID-19 pauses at UCLA, USC and ASU — but said the Wildcats may have run into fatigue, especially because he limited the minutes of Azuolas Tubelis (nine) and Dalen Terry (12) in the first half after they picked up two fouls each.