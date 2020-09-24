Arizona's return to hardwood brings hard questions, starting with their schedule

“We are committed to ensure that any nonconference competition would be against teams that uphold the same testing standard that we have and that there are no compromises there,” Scott said. “So there’s still a few pieces that need to get worked out.

“We will do so soon. I think we’re kind of all in the same boat… so the decision today was timely in terms of trying to figure out the answer to how many nonconference games there will be versus conference, and what the role is, if any, of MTEs in our schedule.”

Although Pac-12 teams were planning to play 20 conference games this season for the first time, Scott said teams are now likely to play between 18 and 20 depending on how their nonconference schedules sort out. Scott said it is possible that conference games still might be played in December and that the conference’s long-term desire to play 20 games per season remains.

In order to meet the NCAA’s new maximum of 27 games, Arizona could simply lop off the four games scheduled to be played before Nov. 25 — home games with NAU, Northern Colorado, Loyola Marymount and Wyoming. It is unlikely UA would keep the remainder of its pre-New Year’s schedule intact.