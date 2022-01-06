Arizona's Sam Thomas awarded Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup given to most outstanding role model

Arizona Wildcats forward Sam Thomas will be awarded 17th Annual Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup on April 28th at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The yearly award is handed to the most outstanding role models among collegiate student-athletes. Thomas is the female recipient for honor; U.S. Merchant Marine Academy football player Josiah King the male honoree.

In addition to being one of the top scoring players on the UA women's basketball team, Thomas' accomplishments off the court are equally impressive.

The UA senior, who won the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year last year, is currently pursuing her master's degree at Arizona in Educational Leadership while holding a 4.0 GPA.

This year, she is serving as President of Arizona’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and spoke in October at a panel in Washington, D.C. about name, image and likeness in college athletics.

Thomas also won the 2021 Elite 90 Award given to the student-athlete with the highest GPA on teams that made it to the NCAA Final Four.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.