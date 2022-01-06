 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona's Sam Thomas awarded Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup given to most outstanding role model
editor's pick
Arizona Women's Basketball

Arizona's Sam Thomas awarded Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup given to most outstanding role model

103121-tuc-spl-hansenguide-p7

Sam Thomas

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats forward Sam Thomas will be awarded 17th Annual Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup on April 28th at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The yearly award is handed to the most outstanding role models among collegiate student-athletes. Thomas is the female recipient for honor; U.S. Merchant Marine Academy football player Josiah King the male honoree.

In addition to being one of the top scoring players on the UA women's basketball team, Thomas' accomplishments off the court are equally impressive.

The UA senior, who won the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year last year, is currently pursuing her master's degree at Arizona in Educational Leadership while holding a 4.0 GPA.  

This year, she is serving as President of Arizona’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and spoke in October at a panel in Washington, D.C. about name, image and likeness in college athletics. 

Thomas also won the 2021 Elite 90 Award given to the student-athlete with the highest GPA on teams that made it to the NCAA Final Four. 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving makes his return on the road against the Pacers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News