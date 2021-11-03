Arizona's Sam Thomas, Cate Reese named to preseason All-Pac-12 team

Arizona standouts Sam Thomas and Cate Reese were named to the preseason All-Pac-12 women's basketball team Wednesday morning.
Both forwards helped lead the Wildcats to the program's first-ever Final Four and national championship appearance, and return this season as featured players for Adia Barnes' squad.
Thomas, a 6-foot senior from Las Vegas, earned All-Pac-12, All-Pac-12 Defensive Team, CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American and Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors during the 2021 season.
The 6-2 Reese, a former McDonald's All-American, received the All-Pac-12 nod after averaging 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Arizona has one final exhibition game against Arizona Christian on Friday at McKale Center at 6:30 p.m., with the season opener against Cal State Northridge set for Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Here's a full look at the preseason All-Pac-12 team:
Cameron Brink, Stanford
Mya Hollingshed, Colorado
Lexie Hull, Stanford
Haley Jones, Stanford
Taylor Jones, Oregon State
Charlisse Leger-Walker, Washington State
Charisma Osborne, UCLA
Te-Hina Paopao, Oregon
Alissa Pili, USC
Sedona Prince, Oregon
Cate Reese, Arizona
Endyia Rogers, Oregon
Nyara Sabally, Oregon
Sam Thomas, Arizona
Talia von Oelhoffen, Oregon State
