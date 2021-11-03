 Skip to main content
Arizona's Sam Thomas, Cate Reese named to preseason All-Pac-12 team

040621-spt-wildcats return-p3.JPG

From left to right, guard Derin Erdogan, forward Cate Reese and forward Sam Thomas smile with the trophy during a group photo following Arizona's arrival ceremony at Arizona Stadium, 545 N. Championship Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on April 5, 2021. Roughly 1,200 fans cheer for the Arizona Women's Basketball team as they arrived home after their run in the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four and Championship game.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona standouts Sam Thomas and Cate Reese were named to the preseason All-Pac-12 women's basketball team Wednesday morning. 

Both forwards helped lead the Wildcats to the program's first-ever Final Four and national championship appearance, and return this season as featured players for Adia Barnes' squad. 

Thomas, a 6-foot senior from Las Vegas, earned All-Pac-12, All-Pac-12 Defensive Team, CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American and Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors during the 2021 season. 

The 6-2 Reese, a former McDonald's All-American, received the All-Pac-12 nod after averaging 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. 

Arizona has one final exhibition game against Arizona Christian on Friday at McKale Center at 6:30 p.m., with the season opener against Cal State Northridge set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. 

Here's a full look at the preseason All-Pac-12 team:

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Mya Hollingshed, Colorado

Lexie Hull, Stanford

Haley Jones, Stanford

Taylor Jones, Oregon State

Charlisse Leger-Walker, Washington State

Charisma Osborne, UCLA

Te-Hina Paopao, Oregon

Alissa Pili, USC

Sedona Prince, Oregon

Cate Reese, Arizona

Endyia Rogers, Oregon

Nyara Sabally, Oregon

Sam Thomas, Arizona

Talia von Oelhoffen, Oregon State

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

