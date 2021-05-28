 Skip to main content
Arizona's Sam Thomas named a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American
Arizona's Sam Thomas named a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American

040321-spt-uabk ncaa semifinal-p3.jpg

After grabbing the rebound, Arizona Wildcats forward Sam Thomas (14) looks to make a basket as she’s surrounded by UConn defenders in the first half during the NCAA Tournament Final Four game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2021.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

UA women's basketball standout Sam Thomas has received one of the most prestigious academic honors in college sports.

Thomas, a senior forward, was named a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American on Friday morning. Thomas joins South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Northern Kentucky's Kailey Coffey, Texas Tech's Vivian Gray and Stanford's Lexie Hull on the first team; she is the first Wildcat to win the award since 1986. 

Thomas was recently named the Pac-12's Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She has also won the Elite90 award, given annually to the Final Four participant with the highest GPA.

Thomas carries a 4.0 grade point average while working on her master’s in educational leadership. She earned an undergraduate degree in psychology in three years, carrying a 3.97 GPA along the way.

Thomas has announced plans to return to the UA for a fifth season.

