Arizona's Sam Thomas named a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American

UA women's basketball standout Sam Thomas has received one of the most prestigious academic honors in college sports.

Thomas, a senior forward, was named a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American on Friday morning. Thomas joins South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Northern Kentucky's Kailey Coffey, Texas Tech's Vivian Gray and Stanford's Lexie Hull on the first team; she is the first Wildcat to win the award since 1986.

Thomas was recently named the Pac-12's Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She has also won the Elite90 award, given annually to the Final Four participant with the highest GPA.

Thomas carries a 4.0 grade point average while working on her master’s in educational leadership. She earned an undergraduate degree in psychology in three years, carrying a 3.97 GPA along the way.

Thomas has announced plans to return to the UA for a fifth season.