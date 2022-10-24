Arizona's Shaina Pellington, Jade Loville and Cate Reese make preseason All-Pac-12 team

Good things come in threes.

Arizona placed three players on the preseason All-Pac-12 team, released Monday ahead of Tuesday's Pac-12 Media Day in San Francisco. Point guard Shaina Pellington, guard/forward Jade Loville and forward Cate Reese all made the 15-player team, which is selected by 28 media members who cover the league.

Arizona is tied for the most players on the team with Oregon; the Ducks placed Te-Hina Paopao, Sedona Prince and Endyia Rogers on the two team.

Utah and Stanford are the only other schools with multiple players on the 15-person team. Utah placed sophomores Jenna Johnson and Gianna Kneepkens; Stanford's two reps, Haley Jones and Cameron Brink, are upperclassmen.

Loville, a transfer from ASU, was the second-leading scorer in the Pac-12 last season with 16.6 points per game. Last week she was named to the preseason Ann Meyers Drysdale award watch list for top shooting guard in the country.

Reese, who was an honorable mention AP All-American last season, was named to the preseason Katrina McClain award watch list last week. It is her third time making the list; she was a finalist in 2020. Reese averaged 14.3 points and 6 rebounds per game last season, one that was marred by a late-season shoulder injury.

Pellington averaged 11.3 points and 2.4 assists per game last season as the Wildcats' starting point guard. She also grabbed 40 steals.

UA coach Adia Barnes, Pellington and guard Helena Pueyo will attend Tuesday's media day. The UA representatives will speak at 12:40 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks' livestream and then meet the media at 2:40 p.m.