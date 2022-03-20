Arizona's Shaina Pellington, UNC's Deja Kelly will square off for spot in Sweet 16

The sophomore averages a team-high 16.3 points per game. She’s UNC's offensive engine.

Sound familiar?

Pellington is averaging 11.6 points point per game, though she's capable of much more when hot. Consider: She outpaced her per-game scoring average in Saturday’s fourth quarter alone, putting up 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting while hitting 5 of 9 free throws.

Arizona outscored UNLV 24-14 in the final 10 minutes to win by five.

"Especially when I start hitting 3s, I feel like I’m really in my element — I’m like, 'OK, they can’t guard me, especially when I was attacking the rim as well,'" Pellington said late Saturday. "I just felt super comfortable, and I think my teammates allowed me to do that. They gave me the confidence. They told me to keep going, that (UNLV) can’t guard you."

Neither player fits the mold of a traditional, facilitating point guard. Pellington averages just 2.3 assists per game; Kelly: 2.6.

Instead, both are primarily scorers — albeit players with different strengths. Kelly has attempted 140 3-pointers this season, hitting 51 of them, and boasts one of the best mid-range games in the Atlantic Coast Conference.