Arizona's Terrell Brown, Azuolas Tubelis remember Kobe Bryant one year after their basketball hero's death

“I went down there and said something in Italian as he came out. He was the last one out of the locker room and had an all-white suit. I said something in Italian and got his attention, and he came over, got on a knee and talked to me for 10 minutes about everything — asking me how school was, how basketball was, what my hobbies are, just had a full conversation about everything.

"For him to be one of the best players in the world, be the last one out of the locker room and take 10 minutes out of his day to get on a knee and spend time with me just really opened my eyes and that it’s bigger than basketball. He made a memory for me that’ll last me a lifetime, and he’s done that for countless people.”