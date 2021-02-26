Arizona's Terrell Brown focused on Senior Day, even as Jason Terry hopes he returns for another year

“What we told him is he’s given us all he’s had but we haven’t given him everything we have to offer,” Terry said. “When you talk about McKale Center and going on the road in the Pac-12, he’s really been cheated out of the experience of playing at a school like Arizona. I witnessed it. I lived it. And that’s really why I wanted him to come here.”

At the same time, both Terry and UA coach Sean Miller have made it clear they are steering clear of Brown’s decision. They want him to wade through the process as he sees fit.

Brown has also made it clear that he’s not ready to talk about it yet.

“Um, we play Washington at noon on Saturday and Oregon on Monday,” Brown said when asked where he was in the decision-making process. “That’s where I’m focusing.”

There’s two ways to look at Brown’s decision.

Brown might want to simply get going with a pro career, figuring he had shown enough of what he can do at the college level after leading the WAC in scoring last season and helping the Wildcats to a 16-8 record so far this year.