Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, Bennedict Mathurin pick up more honors

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd and standout wing Bennedict Mathurin won’t be on the floor at the Final Four this weekend, but they keep making appearances during the stretch run of college basketball awards season.

Lloyd was named national coach of the year for the second time in two days Wednesday, when the United States Basketball Writers Association gave him its Henry Iba Award, while Mathurin was named to the 10-player Wooden Award all-American team.

On Tuesday, Lloyd became the first coach in Arizona history to pick up a major coach of the year award, from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The other two major coach of the year awards, from the Associated Press and Naismith Award, have yet to announce a winner.

Legendary former UA coach Lute Olson picked up a number of national awards while he and eventual predecessor Sean Miller were named Pac-12/10 coach of the year multiple times.

A member of the 2002 class in the Basketball Hall of Fame, Olson was given the CNNSI.com coach of the year and the John R. Wooden “Legends of Coaching” award in 2001. According to Sports Reference, Olson was also given the now-defunct CBS-TV Coach of the Year award in 1989.