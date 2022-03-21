 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona's Tommy Lloyd named finalist for Naismith Coach of Year award
top story editor's pick

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd named finalist for Naismith Coach of Year award

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd punches the air after his team made a run against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half of their second round game in the NCAA Tournament, Viejas Arena, San Diego, Calif., March 20, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd was named one of four finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award, along with Texas Tech's Mark Adams, Providence's Ed Cooley and Wisconsin's Greg Gard.

Unranked entering the season, the Wildcats are 33-3 heading into a Sweet 16 game Thursday against Houston in San Antonio, having won both the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles, then getting the second overall NCAA Tournament seed.

Winning a major national coach of the year award will earn Lloyd an extra $20,000 on top of the $20,000 he earned for being named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Of his performance bonuses so far, Lloyd has already earned $75,000 for reaching the Sweet 16 and $30,000 for Arizona's final ranking (No. 2) in the Top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

The ultimate game changer: Robotic umpires

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News