Arizona's Tommy Lloyd named USBWA Coach of Year
  • Updated

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd cuts down the net after defeating UCLA in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Pac-12 tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher, Associated Press

Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd picked up his second national coach of the year award in as many days.

The United States Basketball Writers of America named Lloyd the winner of its Henry Iba Award for national coach of the year, after the National Association of Basketball Coaches did so on Tuesday.

No Arizona coach has won a major national coach of the year award before Lloyd won the National Association of Basketball Coaches award on Tuesday, though Lute Olson was named CNNSI.com coach of the year in 2001 and given the John R. Wooden "Legends of Coaching" award that year. 

According to Sports Reference and some UA media guides printed during Olson's UA tenure, Olson was also given the now-defunct CBS-TV Coach of the Year award in 1989.

Lloyd led the Wildcats to a 33-4 record, Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles, and a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed. He has a clause in his contract paying him an extra $20,000 bonus if he wins any of the three major coach of the year awards, from the NABC, AP or Naismith.

The Associated Press and Naismith Award have still not named the winners of their coach of the year awards.

