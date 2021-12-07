Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, Wyoming's Jeff Linder will have to put friendship aside for one game

“So for us to be able to go to Washington and do what we did, and Grand Canyon and Cal State Fullerton — I think that win over the course of the long run will be a pretty good one as well.”

While the undefeated Cowboys didn’t receive a single vote in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week, they were rewarded for their efforts by picking up the No. 12 slot in the NCAA’s first NET rating on Monday. The Cowboys have since moved up to No. 9 (Arizona is No. 3).

Meanwhile, in an era where many high-major teams play mostly at home and in neutral-site multi-team events during the early part of the season, the Cowboys have also picked up some valuable road game experiences — especially in front of GCU’s ever-spirited home crowd.

“A lot of those other teams in the Top 50, they haven’t gone on the road and played,” Linder said. “So for us to go on the road and have three true road wins at tough places to play … I mean, Grand Canyon is tough as a place to place any place in the country, and it’s never easy going in and playing the Pac-12 teams.”

Among the “fans” in that GCU crowd was none other than Lloyd, who was on hand to watch his son, Liam, play for the Antelopes — and maybe keep an eye on the Cowboys.