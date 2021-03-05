Arizona's Trinity Baptiste will do 'whatever it takes to win'; Wildcats will need her in March

UCLA coach Cori Close hasn’t had much of a bench to turn to this season. She played eight players for a lot of minutes in a quarterfinal win over Washington. The short bench could make it tougher to play back-to-back games.

“I think you’ll have to see what we’re made of,” she said. “I don’t think you can rely on how you feel. How you feel doesn’t really matter. How bad do you want it? And how bad do you want to prepare with your mind and heart? Anything else is just not an option if you want to get to the finals.

“Is it hard? Yeah, but we’ve been dealing with that all year. It really is just how bad you want it. … Bottom line it’s up to your mind and your heart. And if your mind and your heart is strong enough, then your body will follow.”

Rim shots

Barnes thinks it will take more than defense to win the Pac-12 Tournament title.