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Considering the ever-increasing need for revenue to help pay players and other expenses, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said his program took an active role toward securing the $12.75 million deal with Carvana that UA announced earlier Friday.

The sponsorship deal, worth nearly twice more annually over its four-year span than the naming rights deal that Alkeme agreed to for McKale Center, will result in UA men's and women's basketball players wearing jersey patches with Carvana logos, plus other features.

"You guys know all the changes happening, so we don't need to scrutinize those, but we have a responsibility from those within the program to be participating in the revenue generation required," Lloyd said during a McKale Center interview Friday in advance of the Wildcats' season opener Monday against UCLA in Las Vegas.

"This isn't something you want to put on somebody else's plate, and then if they don't give you what you want, you complain. I would rather participate in the process, and that's what we've chosen to do. So we feel really good about the progress we've made."

Lloyd said the sponsorship deal would include "more and more things that'll come out that our fans are going to be excited about," and said it would not just be about the jersey patch. The patch will be UA's first from a non-apparel sponsor other than the combined Big 12/Monster Energy patch that the conference requires.