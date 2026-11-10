Pima County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Bergin on Tuesday set a full-day hearing for Nov. 17 over RJ Godfrey's legal attempt to obtain a temporary restraining order and/or preliminary injunction that could lead to his eligibility to play for Arizona this season.
However, the week-long gap from the scheduling hearing Tuesday means Godfrey will almost certainly not be able to play Tuesday evening against NAU or Friday at Auburn in his home region. The hearing will be held, however, before the Wildcats host UConn on Nov. 18 and play in the Nov. 23-25 Maui Invitational.
Godfrey's attorney, Ryan Downton of Texas Trial Group, requested that Bergin grant a TRO immediately and then schedule a hearing for a possible injunction, a move that might have allowed Godfrey to play against the Lumberjacks if UA also cleared him internally.
Downton said such a decision would alleviate the "irreparable harm" that Godfrey is suffering by not being able to play while also making it less urgent to schedule an evidentiary hearing to consider an injunction. Godfrey has already missed all of UA's six exhibition games and two regular-season games since transferring from Clemson.
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But Bergin ruled that more time for due process was needed considering the nature of the case. Bergin said he would not be able to hear the case this week, especially considering the Veterans Day holiday on Wednesday, but that he would move two other cases in order to schedule it on Nov. 17 because of the urgency involved.
In addition, the timeframe of the case could be altered if the NCAA becomes involved. While Godfrey was previously a part of "five-for-five" cases against the NCAA in Georgia and Texas, the Pima Superior Court case was filed only against the Arizona Board of Regents and UA.
Godfrey's attorneys, Downton and Tucson-based Ali Farhang, filed a complaint on Nov. 5, saying that the Board of Regents, on behalf of UA, failed to certify Godfrey as eligible under NCAA rules as they are written.
They said the NCAA Manual rule 12.6, which gives athletes a five-year window to play an unlimited amount following their 19th birthday or initial enrollment into college, does not specifically exclude players such as Godfrey who entered college in 2022.
Among the exhibits from Godfrey's attorneys is a letter from Kristen Arquilla, UA's senior associate AD for compliance, saying that Godfrey is not eligible because the NCAA directed "through an Ed Column" that 2022 players are not eligible under the new five-for-five rule.
If successful, the lawsuit could actually provide relief to both Godfrey and the school, since the NCAA likely could not penalize UA retroactively for following a court order even if it is later overturned.
UA's Phoenix-based outside counsel, Brendan Melander, told Bergin the NCAA was not part of the lawsuit and that the organization is in charge of enforcing its eligibility rules. The NCAA has the option to join UA as a defendant if it wants to.
When all sides discussed scheduling of next week's hearing, Downton said that if the NCAA becomes involved, the NCAA has already told him it cannot be a part of any hearings for the next two weeks, which could delay Godfrey's hearing further.
Bergin asked all sides to submit evidence and other materials by Nov. 19, with the hearing scheduled for the following day.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe