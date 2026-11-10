Prefer us on Google Learn More

Pima County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Bergin on Tuesday set a full-day hearing for Nov. 17 over RJ Godfrey's legal attempt to obtain a temporary restraining order and/or preliminary injunction that could lead to his eligibility to play for Arizona this season.

However, the week-long gap from the scheduling hearing Tuesday means Godfrey will almost certainly not be able to play Tuesday evening against NAU or Friday at Auburn in his home region. The hearing will be held, however, before the Wildcats host UConn on Nov. 18 and play in the Nov. 23-25 Maui Invitational.

Godfrey's attorney, Ryan Downton of Texas Trial Group, requested that Bergin grant a TRO immediately and then schedule a hearing for a possible injunction, a move that might have allowed Godfrey to play against the Lumberjacks if UA also cleared him internally.

Downton said such a decision would alleviate the "irreparable harm" that Godfrey is suffering by not being able to play while also making it less urgent to schedule an evidentiary hearing to consider an injunction. Godfrey has already missed all of UA's six exhibition games and two regular-season games since transferring from Clemson.

But Bergin ruled that more time for due process was needed considering the nature of the case. Bergin said he would not be able to hear the case this week, especially considering the Veterans Day holiday on Wednesday, but that he would move two other cases in order to schedule it on Nov. 17 because of the urgency involved.